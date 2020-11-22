Report

Iraqi authorities dismantle a fraud network that cost the state 30+ billion dinars per month

Date: 2020-11-22T12:44:13+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday that it had dismantled a large fraud network consisted of 29 employees in the Public Retirement Authority, noting that it cost the state more than 30 billion dinars per month by paying salaries to ineligible people.  

In a statement, the Ministry said that the accused used to issue retirement IDs for people and grant them salaries of up to 8 million Iraqi dinars, as well as large financial differences with an average of 260 million Iraqi dinars, without legal entitlement."

