Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi authorities disclose the problems impeding the payment of financial dues to Iran

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-07T16:05:02+0000
Iraqi authorities disclose the problems impeding the payment of financial dues to Iran

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Oil and Energy Committee revealed that problems are impeding the transfer of five billion dollars to the Iranian side.

 Committee member Sadiq al-Sulaiti told Shafaq News Agency, "Iraq receives more than 40 cubic feet of Iranian gas releases to Iraq to operate and generate electric power production plants. We hope to increase the releases to 50 cubic feet to operate other stations."

"Iraq owes the Iranian side more than five billion dollars for gas dues and the purchase of electric power in Basra, Maysan, and Diyala," noting, "the required amount will be transferred in the form of payments through TBI Bank."

 Al-Sulaiti added, "Problems are impeding transferring the required amount from the bank to the Iranian side due to the U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran."

related

Iran denies meeting with the CIA Director in Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-27 09:44:54
Iran denies meeting with the CIA Director in Baghdad

US: we will respond to any Iranian attack on our forces

Date: 2020-12-21 05:44:00
US: we will respond to any Iranian attack on our forces

The US and Israel Prepare for Iranian Revenge

Date: 2021-01-05 21:36:24
The US and Israel Prepare for Iranian Revenge

Iran’s commander of the Quds Force arrives in the Iraqi capital

Date: 2021-06-09 11:23:42
Iran’s commander of the Quds Force arrives in the Iraqi capital

New agreement and memorandum of understanding between Iraq and Iran to be signed soon

Date: 2021-04-10 18:58:11
New agreement and memorandum of understanding between Iraq and Iran to be signed soon

Iraq appoints a “high-ranking ambassador” to Iran

Date: 2020-10-01 10:48:18
Iraq appoints a “high-ranking ambassador” to Iran

Al-Shammari: declining levels of water in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, Turkey and Iran suspected

Date: 2021-05-09 10:20:56
Al-Shammari: declining levels of water in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, Turkey and Iran suspected

Iranian Revolutionary Guards Commander visits Iraq

Date: 2020-12-23 10:28:04
Iranian Revolutionary Guards Commander visits Iraq