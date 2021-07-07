Iraqi authorities disclose the problems impeding the payment of financial dues to Iran

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Oil and Energy Committee revealed that problems are impeding the transfer of five billion dollars to the Iranian side.

Committee member Sadiq al-Sulaiti told Shafaq News Agency, "Iraq receives more than 40 cubic feet of Iranian gas releases to Iraq to operate and generate electric power production plants. We hope to increase the releases to 50 cubic feet to operate other stations."

"Iraq owes the Iranian side more than five billion dollars for gas dues and the purchase of electric power in Basra, Maysan, and Diyala," noting, "the required amount will be transferred in the form of payments through TBI Bank."

Al-Sulaiti added, "Problems are impeding transferring the required amount from the bank to the Iranian side due to the U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran."