Iraqi authorities disclose new details about the trilateral summit

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee disclosed new details about the trilateral summit held in Baghdad.

Committee member Amer Al-Fayez told Shafaq News Agency, "The third trilateral summit, which was held in Baghdad, dealt with political, economic and security files. The political side focused on unifying the positions and discourse of the three countries and the region in general, and investing relations with other countries to achieve this goal."

Regarding the economic aspect, he added, "memoranda of understanding were signed in the fields of energy, investment, trade, and agriculture," noting, "Regarding the security, memoranda of understanding were signed, the most important of which is the exchange of information and the extradition of suspects between the three countries, and cooperation in the field of combating terrorism."

Al-Fayez added that Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan, suffer from the dispossession of their water rights by upstream countries, stressing their need to unify efforts to face this problem.

Last Sunday, Baghdad hosted the trilateral summit between Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and King Abdullah II of Jordan.