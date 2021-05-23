Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi authorities decide to summon an MP and the ex-head of the Nineveh Investment Authority

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-23T07:40:22+0000
Iraqi authorities decide to summon an MP and the ex-head of the Nineveh Investment Authority

Shafaq News / The Federal Integrity Commission announced issuing a summoning order against a member of the Council of Representatives for the previous electoral rounds, and the ex-head of the Nineveh Investment Authority.

The Investigation Department of the Commission said that a judge of the Nineveh Investigation Court, concerned with integrity cases, issued a summoning order against an MP after accusing him of receiving the salaries of protection unit employees, even though they did not work during ISIS's occupation of Mosul.

"Nineveh Investigation Court's judge, specialized in integrity issues, decided in another case to issue an arrest warrant and investigate the accused, the former director-general of the Nineveh Investment Authority, following the provisions of Article (341) of the Penal Code, against the background of leasing a plot of land belonging to the Mosul municipality directorate located in the left coast of the city and built on it a commercial complex", the statement pointed out.

The land's price was rented at a low price and for a long time by the accused; Being one of the members of the committee that assessed the property's value.

related

Nineveh healthcare professionals: the strike is the only solution

Date: 2021-02-08 09:36:25
Nineveh healthcare professionals: the strike is the only solution

Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island

Date: 2020-10-23 10:53:12
Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island

Two Antique dealers busted in Baghdad and Nineveh

Date: 2020-12-29 08:59:07
Two Antique dealers busted in Baghdad and Nineveh

Al-Mahlawi is longer in Command of Nineveh Operations, a source says

Date: 2020-09-24 14:34:36
Al-Mahlawi is longer in Command of Nineveh Operations, a source says

Nineveh: High ranking officials convicted of bribery charges

Date: 2021-05-22 09:59:48
Nineveh: High ranking officials convicted of bribery charges

Rockets hit Zelikan camp in Nineveh

Date: 2021-04-14 19:58:34
Rockets hit Zelikan camp in Nineveh

PMF apprehend nine terrorists in Nineveh

Date: 2021-03-21 08:07:22
PMF apprehend nine terrorists in Nineveh

Iraqi army arrests an ISIS terrorist in a preemptive security operation in Nineveh

Date: 2021-04-29 16:28:17
Iraqi army arrests an ISIS terrorist in a preemptive security operation in Nineveh