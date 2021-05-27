Iraqi authorities decide to lift the total lockdown

Shafaq News / A government source said that the partial lockdown in the country will be suspended early next week.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety stressed the need to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive measures.

On May 19, the Joint Operations Command announced abolishing the total lockdown to limit the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The Crisis Cell and the Cabinet meeting decided this evening that a partial lockdown will be implemented, from 9 until 5 am.