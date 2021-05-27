Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi authorities decide to lift the total lockdown

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-27T16:46:56+0000
Iraqi authorities decide to lift the total lockdown

Shafaq News / A government source said that the partial lockdown in the country will be suspended early next week.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety stressed the need to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive measures.

On May 19, the Joint Operations Command announced abolishing the total lockdown to limit the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The Crisis Cell and the Cabinet meeting decided this evening that a partial lockdown will be implemented, from 9 until 5 am.

related

Deteriorating economic situation drives up the non-compliance to COVID-19 cases

Date: 2021-03-07 15:20:55
Deteriorating economic situation drives up the non-compliance to COVID-19 cases

Iraqi MoH proposes new COVID-19 measures amid case count surge

Date: 2021-02-10 07:37:20
Iraqi MoH proposes new COVID-19 measures amid case count surge

Covid-19: 31 fatalities and more than 350 new case in Iraq today

Date: 2020-06-11 20:10:08
Covid-19: 31 fatalities and more than 350 new case in Iraq today

COVID-19: 4000+ new cases and 68 fatalities today in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-14 12:47:12
COVID-19: 4000+ new cases and 68 fatalities today in Iraq

COVID-19: 3651 new cases and 90 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-06 13:59:34
COVID-19: 3651 new cases and 90 fatalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 4611 new cases and 22 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-27 14:25:53
COVID-19: 4611 new cases and 22 mortalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: more than 1800 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-04 12:35:23
Covid-19: more than 1800 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 867 new cases and four deaths in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-13 12:39:00
COVID-19: 867 new cases and four deaths in Iraq today