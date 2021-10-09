Iraqi authorities confirms: no curfew will be imposed tomorrow

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-09T17:54:25+0000

Shafaq News/ The head of the Supreme Committee for the election security, Lieutenant-General Abdul-Amir Al-Shammari, confirmed that no curfew will be imposed tomorrow. Al-Shammari said in a joint press conference with IHEC's Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Judge Adnan Jalil, "the Supreme Security Committee has taken decisions that facilitate the voting process tomorrow," noting, "the security units completed all procedures and had deployed more units in some governorates." For his part, Jalil said, "We discussed all the procedures that will be adopted tomorrow, and made sure to maintain a safe environment for the elections." "Our procedures on the special polling day were successful and no violations were recorded," he said, stressing the need for everyone to vote tomorrow. The Iraqi Parliamentary elections will take place tomorrow, October 10.

