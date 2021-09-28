Iraqi authorities confirm the success of the Arabeen anniversary plan

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, announced the success of the security plan for the Arbaeen anniversary in Karbala governorate.

Al-Ghanimi said in a press conference, "The number of Karbala visitors has reached 17 million."

For his part, the governor of Karbala, Nassif Al-Khattabi, added, "The Arbaeen visit plan has achieved great success by providing various services for the visitors."

He noted that the security forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi contributed to the success of the huge religious event.