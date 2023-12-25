Iraqi authorities condemn Harir Base bombing

Shafaq News/ Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, denounced the recent bombing of the "Harir Base" in Erbil on Monday, attributing the attack to "outlaw" groups.

Terming the incident both criminal and terrorist, Rasool pledged a thorough pursuit of legal action against the perpetrators, ensuring they would "face justice for their actions."

In a statement, Rasoul revealed that these "outlaw" groups are attempting to target Iraqi bases, some of which house advisors to Global Coalition forces. He specifically highlighted today's incident involving a bomb-laden drone near Erbil's civilian airport, resulting in casualties, injuries, disruption of airport operations, and delays in civilian flights.

Rasool underlined, "Such criminal acts aim to harm Iraq's interests and its regional and international relations and connections." He expressed confidence in the capabilities of the Iraqi security forces, supported by intelligence efforts, to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Earlier today, the Iraqi "Resistance" factions claimed responsibility for targeting the Harir base at Erbil International Airport on Monday.

"In continuation of our approach to resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region, and in response to the Zionist entity's massacres against our people in Gaza, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked the occupied Harir base near Erbil Airport in northern Iraq with drones." A statement by the factions said.

The group affirmed their commitment to "destroying the enemy strongholds."

The Resistance factions in Iraq is an umbrella term used to describe the operations of all Iran-backed forces in Iraq.