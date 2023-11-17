Iraqi authorities combat drug abuse: Awareness, prevention, and community protection

Shafaq News / Drugs in their various forms have a clearly negative impact, being closely linked to the life of the user and those around them, as well as the broader society.

The social repercussions stemming from drug abuse can be severe, including life-threatening situations for addicts and their close associates.

Continuously, Iraqi authorities have undertaken awareness campaigns and provided guidance outlining the nature and dangers of drug abuse, emphasizing preventive measures.

A dedicated hotline, under the campaign "No to Drugs", has been established for communication with relevant authorities, aiming to reduce the risk posed by this slow death encircling the community.

There remains a consistent governmental focus on this issue, shedding light on it to shield society from these lethal toxins and reinstating hope that life, not the death induced by drugs, should prevail.