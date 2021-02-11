Iraqi authorities clarify details of targeting a pro-Iranian faction near the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Shafaq News / The director of Al-Qaim border crossing, Major General Sherko, denied reports about an explosion that occurred near the border crossing.

Sherko confirmed to Shafaq News agency that the explosion occurred in the Syrian territories, and did not cause any damage to the Iraqi side.

Sherko called on media agencies and social media sites to be careful not to spread rumors, and make sure that the news is correct before publishing it as it might hinder the situation in the border crossing.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported today that a shipment of weapons belonging to the pro-Iranian factions was subjected to an airstrike, at the Syrian-Iraqi border, east of Deir Ezzor.

No causalities were registered.