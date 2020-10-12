Iraq News

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-12T12:10:24+0000
Iraqi authorities arrest the Commander of the Assassination Squad of ISIS in al-Anbar

Shafaq News / Anti-Terrorism Service in Iraq ousted today, Monday, a leader of ISIS in al-Anbar Governorate.

Major-General Yahya Rasul Abdullah, spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said that the detainee was the commander of what is known as the "assassination squad in Al-Karma sector/ al-Anbar" of ISIS terrorist gangs.

He added that the security forces were able to capture the terrorist after a 10 hours chase.

