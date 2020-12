Iraqi authorities arrest an ISIS leader in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-27T09:13:21+0000

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Interior's intelligence agency announced the arrest of an ISIS leader who worked in the so-called commander of the military detachments of the Nineveh and Kirkuk divisions and the Islamic police of the organization. The agency said in a statement today that the terrorist was arrested in Kirkuk, adding that he worked as a soldier in the so-called Al-Qadisiyah Division and the Bureau of Research and Development.

