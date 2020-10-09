Iraq News

Iraqi authorities arrest an ISIS group responsible for the Fallujah attacks

Date: 2020-10-09T15:40:43+0000
Shafaq News / The intelligence agency announced on Friday arresting the "Prince of Fallujah State" and his terrorist group responsible for the recent attacks that occurred in Fallujah.

The agency said in a statement, "A specialized group was formed by the Undersecretary for Intelligence and Federal Investigations represented by the Anbar Intelligence Directorate, with the support of the Baghdad Intelligence Directorate and the Technology and Information Intelligence Directorate, and after the intensification of investigative effort, the group that carried out the bombings in Fallujah district were arrested".


