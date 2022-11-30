Iraqi authorities arrest a financial advisor of Mustafa al-Kadhimi

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have apprehended an advisor for Iraq's former prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, over corruption allegations, a source revealed on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that former lawmaker Haitham al-Jubouri has been arrested by a force affiliated with the country's higher anti-corruption commission.

"The arrest warrant was issued for accusations of unlawful growth of assets," the source said, "it is also related to confessions made by the prime suspect in the theft of the century, Nour Zoheir, the owner of al-Ahdab company."

Al-Jubouri, a financial advisor of Mustafa al-Kadhimi, also served as the head of the Iraqi parliament's finance committee.

The Higher Commission for Combating Corruption confirmed later al-Jubouri's arrest for graft charges, with more than 16 billion dinars in assets of unknown origin.