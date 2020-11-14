Report

Iraqi authorities arrest ISIS members

Date: 2020-11-14T15:47:54+0000
Shafaq News / Two ISIS members affiliated to Jund Al-Khilafa faction are arrested on Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior reported.

The Ministry of Interior said in a statement, “Based on intelligence, the Police Directorate in Zummar arrested two ISIS terrorists northwest of Mosul,” adding “the detainees fought in the so-called “Diwan Al-Jund” when ISIS controlled the city of Mosul from 2014 to 2017.

In the same context, an intelligence official revealed, on Saturday, a security operation led to arrest six ISIS fighters in the so-called “Samarra sector", in addition to confiscating military equipment.

"Al-Anbar Operations Command found hideouts and weapons stores for ISIS." An official in the Military Intelligence Media in Al-Anbar told Shafaq News Agency said.

This operation is a part of the joint military actions against ISIS remnant in the Western cities of Iraq.

