Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Iraqi authorities arrest 52 persons of different foreign nationalities in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-06T13:45:02+0000
Iraqi authorities arrest 52 persons of different foreign nationalities in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday the arrest of 52 persons of different foreign nationalities in Baghdad.

The Ministry's Media Department said in a statement, "the personnel of the Residency Affairs Directorate, in cooperation with the security forces holding the land, arrested 52 foreigners in Adhamiya area of various foreign nationalities for violating the terms of the Foreigners' Residence Law No. 76 of 2017."

The statement added, "the efforts of the Directorate are continuing to pursue the foreigners violating the laws."

related

Seven missiles not fired due to technical problem

Date: 2020-08-05 09:40:19
Seven missiles not fired due to technical problem

Exclusive Footage of the Massage Center incident in Baghdad

Date: 2020-11-27 08:39:50
Exclusive Footage of the Massage Center incident in Baghdad

Human trafficking gang of 11 individuals, including 5 women arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2019-10-02 11:36:52
Human trafficking gang of 11 individuals, including 5 women arrested in Baghdad

Dozens of injuries in Nasiriyah and dispersal of a student demonstration in Baghdad with tear gas

Date: 2020-01-26 11:50:36
Dozens of injuries in Nasiriyah and dispersal of a student demonstration in Baghdad with tear gas

Baghdad Operations announces arresting 130 terrorism suspects

Date: 2020-03-12 11:15:34
Baghdad Operations announces arresting 130 terrorism suspects

Rocket attack hits American military base near Baghdad

Date: 2020-06-13 21:45:57
Rocket attack hits American military base near Baghdad

Baghdad operations command discloses Al-Radwaniyah attack details

Date: 2020-11-09 15:08:15
Baghdad operations command discloses Al-Radwaniyah attack details

Security forces use bombs to break up student sit-ins in Baghdad

Date: 2019-10-28 09:07:56
Security forces use bombs to break up student sit-ins in Baghdad