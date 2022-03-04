Iraqi authorities are "keenly following up" on the missing Iraqi in Kyiv
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-03-04T14:56:40+0000
Shafaq News/ Baghdad is constantly communicating with the Ukrainian authorities to discover the fate of the Iraqi national who went missing in the Ukrainian capital city, Kyiv, spokesperson to the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed al-Sahhaf, said on Friday.
Al-Sahhaf said in a statement that "the Iraqi embassy in Kyiv is keenly following up on the case of the missing citizen, Mustafa Sanaa, who went missing in Ukraine. We are maintaining a high level of coordination to discover his fate."
Earlier, Ukrainian media shared footage of a vehicle with "Erbil" plates parked in a "perilous area in Kyiv". The Media outlets said that the fate of its owner and the reason for its presence there are unknown.