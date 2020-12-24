Iraqi authorities announce thwarting Plans to target the Green Zone

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, announced that several attacks on the Green Zone had been thwarted.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Iran and accused it of being behind the recent attack, amid talks of upcoming attacks in revenge for General Qassem Soleimani.

In this regard, the Iraqi Interior Minister Othman Al-Ghanimi told Al-Arabiya TV, "We are working with the diplomatic missions to protect them in Baghdad. We are also working on a military security plan to prevent the targeting of the Green Zone."

He also announced the arrest of one of the rocket launchers at the US embassy.

Sources revealed that the US President Donald Trump's administration had studied the US embassy's closure in Baghdad.

The American website "Axios" website suggested transferring the American ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Toeller, to the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, or to the Al-Assad air base in western Iraq.