Iraqi army warplanes bomb ISIS sites in northern Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-24T17:11:44+0000
Iraqi army warplanes bomb ISIS sites in northern Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi army aircraft bombed sites of ISIS groups in the north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, a source revealed on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi army airstrikes targeted headquarters of the extremist group embedded inside the orchards of al-Tarmiyah sub-district, north of Baghdad.

The source said that further attacks are highly likely if accurate intel continues to locate potential targets.

Al-Tarmiyah, 50 kilometers to the north of Baghdad, remains a stronghold of the toppled Caliphate state. Sleeper cells sheltering inside the Sunni-majority district continue to wage attacks against civilians and security forces even though the Iraqi army and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) launched a large-scale military operation to trace and pursue the remnants of the terrorist organization in July 2021.

