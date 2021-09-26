Report

Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-26T21:14:06+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces foiled an ISIS attack on a checkpoint south of Saladin governorate earlier on Sunday.

"ISIS militants attacked a security checkpoint of the Samarra Commandos unit of the Iraqi army," the administrator of Yathrib sub-district, Hareth Abdul Nabi al-Heshmawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "rifles and machine guns were deployed by the attacking group."

"The Iraqi army unit clashed with the militants in the Battar area, west of Yathrib. The attack ended without casualties or injuries among the Iraqi army soldiers."

"The Iraqi army bombarded the Battar area, which is deemed an infested territory," al-Heshmawi said.

