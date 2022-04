Shafaq News / The administrator of Kanaan sub-district in Diyala, Mahdi AbdulKareem al-Shammari, reported that the Iraqi army repelled an ISIS attack on Tuesday.

Al-Shammari told Shafaq News agency that an army force thwarted an ISIS attack on the sub-district, noting that military reinforcements arrived at the site of the incident, forcing the perpetrators to flee.