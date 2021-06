Shafaq News/ Iraqi military forces reportedly seized a large amount of Sulfur used in explosives manufacturing in Nineveh today, Wednesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "the command of the 16th company in the Army located a container of 20 tons of Sulfur in Badush mountains."

Elsewhere, Iraqi security forces apprehended two ISIS terrorists and found a group of explosive materials from the remnants of ISIS terrorist groups in the south of Musol."