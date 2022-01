Shafaq News / The Iraqi army removed in Sinjar today a statue of a leader of the YPG, Zaradasht Shankali, who was killed in a Turkish airstrike back in 2020.

The Pro- PKK YPG had unveiled the statue yesterday, Thursday, in al-Nasr neighborhood in Sinjar.

On Wednesday, a source reported that the YPG attacked the Iraqi army units after they refused to enter the statue to the district.