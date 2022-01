Shafaq News / The Iraqi army launched today a new military operation in Hawi al-Azim, Saladin governorate.

The Security Media Cell reported in a statement that the forces, which are provided with accurate intelligence information, will put all efforts to prevent terrorist gangs from finding safe havens and hideouts in the area.

The Cell noted that the Saladin, Samarra, and Diyala operation commands, in addition to al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) are taking part in the operation.