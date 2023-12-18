Iraqi army kills an ISIS member, wounds three

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi army clashed with ISIS members west of the Al-Anbar governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS militants attempted to attack a checkpoint belonging to the 1st Regiment, 19th Infantry Brigade, 5th Infantry Division, in the Ardhma Hill area, west of Rutba District.

The Iraqi forces responded to ISIS, killing one and wounding four terrorists who fled to an unknown location, according to the source.

According to the August 2023 report by UN experts, there are between 5,000 and 7,000 members of the ISIS group across its former stronghold in Syria and Iraq.