Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi army is deployed in Saladin desert, MO says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-23T12:40:49+0000
Iraqi army is deployed in Saladin desert, MO says

Shafaq News / MP of al-Siyada coalition, Mash'an al-Jubouri, said that the Iraqi army and security units are deployed in the desert, Saladin, to protect the residents.

Al-Jubouri said in a tweet today that he met the Defense minister, Jumaa Enad, in Baghdad, "I can assure you that the army forces will be deployed in the deep deserts to put the villages behind the protection line."

For his part, Saladin governor, Ammar Jabr Khalil, said in a statement that he also met Enad, and discussed with him the security situation in the governorate.

On Feb.19, a government official in Diyala revealed that humanitarian aid had been provided to 275 displaced families in Makhoul mountains.

The areas in the vicinity of Makhoul mountains are considered very dangerous hotspots, due to their rugged areas and the difficulty of bombarding terrorist sites they contain.

related

Four soldiers injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2021-05-30 20:42:19
Four soldiers injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Children killed and wounded in an explosion targeting an electoral gathering in Saladin

Date: 2021-10-07 16:38:49
Children killed and wounded in an explosion targeting an electoral gathering in Saladin

ISIS kills a civilian, wounds another in Saladin

Date: 2021-08-07 20:30:28
ISIS kills a civilian, wounds another in Saladin

Five terrorists arrested in Saladin

Date: 2020-10-19 17:37:40
Five terrorists arrested in Saladin

Albu Dor death toll reaches eight

Date: 2021-03-12 13:36:18
Albu Dor death toll reaches eight

ISIS weakens between Kurdistan and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-14 10:35:51
ISIS weakens between Kurdistan and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk

Iraqi security forces destroy ISIS headquarters in Saladin

Date: 2021-08-25 15:14:36
Iraqi security forces destroy ISIS headquarters in Saladin

The Baiji crisis resurge fueled by recent administrative changes

Date: 2021-04-05 16:20:10
The Baiji crisis resurge fueled by recent administrative changes