Iraqi army fends off an ISIS attack in Makhmour

Shafaq News/ Iraq's military managed to fend off an attack waged by a group of ISIS militants on Makhmour's village of Azhi Kanz, the district commissioner Rizgar Mohammed reported on Sunday.

Mohammed said the Iraqi army's 14th division clashed with a group of ISIS militants near Mount Qara Gogh.

Mortar and heavy artillery were deployed by the Iraqi army, he added.

Early reports said a camp sheltering Turkish Kurds in Makhmour was hit by an unknown drone. However, it was later revealed that the explosions resulted from the Iraqi army's artillery.