Iraqi army distributes aid and helps to treat patients in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News / The Iraqi army distributed aid to residents of Ramadi, the capital of Al-Anbar Governorate, and conducted tests for dozens of patients and provided treatment to them.

Al-Anbar Operations Command said in a statement, "The army carried out a humanitarian duty towards families with limited income in the district of Ramadi, the governorate center, by providing 250 food baskets and household mattresses."

Moreover, the governorate citizens expressed their joy and great hopes for the continuation of such aid, which strengthens cooperation between citizens and the security services, and contributes to maintaining security stability, according to the statement.

In turn, a prominent security official in Al-Anbar Operations Command confirmed to Shafaq News agency, “the army forces in the governorate are trying, through these humanitarian activities, to gain the confidence of citizens, in order to continue their support for the security forces in communicating."