Iraqi army deters an ISIS attack in eastern Saladin 

Shafaq News/ Iraqi military forces deterred an attack waged by a group of ISIS militants on sites of the Iraqi Army on the outskirts of the Tuz Khurmato district, a source revealed earlier today, Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS guerilla attacked sites of the third Commandos Brigade in al-Abboud village, east of Saladin.

"The army forces responded with a barrage of mortar shells but the casualties were not immediately clear," the source said.

The ISIS attack came in retaliation for the killing of a commander of the organization in a recent military operation in the eastern territories of Saladin.