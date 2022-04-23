Report

Iraqi army deters an ISIS attack in eastern Saladin 

Date: 2022-04-23T16:38:07+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraqi military forces deterred an attack waged by a group of ISIS militants on sites of the Iraqi Army on the outskirts of the Tuz Khurmato district, a source revealed earlier today, Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS guerilla attacked sites of the third Commandos Brigade in al-Abboud village, east of Saladin. 

"The army forces responded with a barrage of mortar shells but the casualties were not immediately clear," the source said. 

The ISIS attack came in retaliation for the killing of a commander of the organization in a recent military operation in the eastern territories of Saladin.

