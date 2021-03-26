Report

Iraqi army destroys ISIS sites in Hemrin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-26T17:42:07+0000
Iraqi army destroys ISIS sites in Hemrin
Shafaq News / Iraqi army on Friday bombarded ISIS sites in Hemrin mountain areas using F-16 warplanes.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement, "According to intelligence from the Counter-Terrorism Service and the Intelligence Cell of the Joint Operations Command, the Iraqi Air Forces carried out last night and this morning 19 air strikes on ISIS hideouts and caves in the Hemrin mountain range which destroyed the targeted sites.”

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

The Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces launched repeated attacks on different ISIS sites in various governorates which arrested and killed a large number of terrorists and destroyed many dens containing equipment and goods.

