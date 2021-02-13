Report

Iraqi army continues the pre-emptive operations against ISIS cells

Date: 2021-02-13T16:07:54+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi army forces carried out search operation of ISIS hideouts in northeastern Diyala.

A media source in the Iraqi army said on Saturday to Shafaq News Agency; As part of the pre-emptive operations carried out by the Fifth Infantry Division to crackdown ISIS sleeper cells, a force of the 74th Brigade of the Iraqi Army launched an operation in the orchards and villages of Al Khailania, Al Hamada, Al Akidat, and Arab Fares, north of Al Miqdadiyah district, northeast of Diyala.

During the operation, the engineering team dismantled an explosive device.

Meanwhile; another security source reported to Shafaq News Agency; Iraqi oil police dismantled another explosive device was targeting the security forces near Al-Fatah Bridge, east of Saladin, without causing casualties.

