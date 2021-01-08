Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi army clears the largest terrorist stronghold north of Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-08T09:08:35+0000
Iraqi army clears the largest terrorist stronghold north of Saladin

Shafaq News / A government official in Saladin revealed that the largest terrorist stronghold north of the governorate is now cleared.

The director of Al-Zawiya district, Muhammad Zaidan, told Shafaq News agency that the twelfth regiment of Saladin Emergency Police and the third regiment of the 43rd Brigade in the 14th Military Division, have deployed their units in the vicinity of the Makhoul mountains to secure the areas of the district, al-Mashaq and al-Naml from any potential attacks.

A security point reinforced by surveillance cameras was established to monitor the terrorists' movements and the fixed and mobile patrols along in the Makhoul Mountains areas, as by Zaidan.

He pointed out that some ISIS terrorists are hiding in their dens in Makhoul Mountains for being unable to appear or launch any attacks.

The Makhoul Mountains, extending between Kirkuk and Saladin's outskirts, are among the largest strongholds of the former Al-Qaeda and ISIS organizations today and a starting point for attacks against security forces and civilian targets.

Last month, the security formations confirmed that most areas of the Makhoul mountains had been cleared of ISIS terrorists through ground operations and airstrikes carried out by the International Coalition.

related

An ISIS leader arrested in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-10 09:26:10
An ISIS leader arrested in Saladin

Two PMF members injured in an explosion in Saladin

Date: 2020-11-27 15:50:31
Two PMF members injured in an explosion in Saladin

An explosion in a military base in Saladin

Date: 2020-07-27 21:20:55
An explosion in a military base in Saladin

Multiple electoral districts is an introduction to the division of Iraq, MP says

Date: 2020-09-28 14:44:59
Multiple electoral districts is an introduction to the division of Iraq, MP says

Heavy security deployment in Saladin governorate

Date: 2020-12-11 09:26:23
Heavy security deployment in Saladin governorate

Al-Saadi mourns a high-ranking official

Date: 2020-08-21 09:49:19
Al-Saadi mourns a high-ranking official

Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island

Date: 2020-10-23 10:53:12
Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island

Dangerous ISIS network discovered in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-12 12:28:24
Dangerous ISIS network discovered in Saladin