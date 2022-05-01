Report

Iraqi army clashes with YBS members in Sinjar 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-01T21:37:25+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi army clashed with members of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) in Sinjar district, on Sunday.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that the sound of several explosions was heard, but no details were disclosed.

These clashes come as a result of tensions escalated between the two sides, after the YBS built berms to prevent the Iraqi army from entering the district. 

On October 9, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar, according to which the district will be jointly administrated. 

ISIS invaded Sinjar district in 2014 and committed a massacre against its residents, before the Peshmerga forces regained it the following year.

However, the Iraqi army backed by Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi forces invaded the region due to the tension between Erbil and Baghdad against the independence referendum held in 2017.

There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one of which was appointed by the federal government authorities, and the second is the elected government, which is running its business from Duhok governorate.

The PKK reject repeated calls from the Kurdistan Region to leave its territory, which gets subjected to Turkish attacks that impede the return of tens of thousands of displaced Yazidis to their homes.

