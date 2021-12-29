Report

Iraqi army captures for antiquity smugglers in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-12-29T16:54:15+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraqi military apprehended four persons for charges related to smuggling artifacts in the western governorate of al-Anbar earlier today, Wednesday.

A statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Defense said that a joint force from the eighth infantry brigade's first regiment and the seventh infantry brigade's 20th regiment executed an arrest warrant against four persons suspected to be smuggling ancient antiquities.

The arrestees were caught in possession of a pistol, hand grenade, and an artifact, the statement said.

"The arrestees along with the seized weapons and artifact were transferred to the custody of the organized crime department," the statement said

