Iraqi army arrests four PKK members in Sinjar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-27T09:59:06+0000

Shafaq News / The commander of the Yazid Khan forces in Sinjar, Haider Shesho, said that the Iraqi army had arrested four PKK members in the district center. Shesho told Shafaq News agency that the forces to protect Sinjar and Asayish al-Yazidkhan refuse to leave Sinjar after those forces evacuated specific headquarters, adding that four PKK members were arrested after refusing to leave the Sinjar center. On October 9, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar. ISIS invaded Sinjar district in 2014 and committed a massacre against its residents, before the Peshmerga forces recaptured it the following year. However, the Iraqi army backed by Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi invaded the Region due to the tension between the Region and the federal government against the backdrop of the independence referendum in 2017. Moreover, the Iraqi authorities appointed new officials in the district instead of the elected ones who left Duhok when the Iraqi forces advanced. There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one of which was appointed by the federal government authorities, while the second represents an elected government, which operates from Duhok governorate. Additionally, a PKK faction was formed in the governorate, called Sinjar Protection Units, and receives salaries from the Iraqi government as a faction supported by Al-Hashd. Kurdistan workers reject repeated calls from the Region to leave the areas subjected to Turkish attacks, which impedes the return of tens of thousands of displaced Yazidis to their homes.

