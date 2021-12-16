Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi army and PMF thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-16T19:26:09+0000
Iraqi army and PMF thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that an ISIS attack targeting the Iraqi army and al-Hashd al-Shaabi, on the outskirts of al-Muqdadiyah district.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS snipers attacked a joint security point of the Iraqi army and the PMF in Abou Moussa village, in al-Muqdadiyah.

The source added that the army and the PMF responded to the terrorists who fled to an unknown destination.

No casualties were recorded.

It is worth noting that security points in Diyala are continuously exposed to terrorist attacks.

related

A dangerous ISIS terrorist killed in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-27 06:52:06
A dangerous ISIS terrorist killed in Diyala

ISIS targets three electrical power transmission towers in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-18 19:35:15
ISIS targets three electrical power transmission towers in Diyala

A leader of PMF perished in clashes with ISIS

Date: 2020-08-28 20:45:06
A leader of PMF perished in clashes with ISIS

ISIS attacks the federal police in Diyala, kills three officers

Date: 2021-04-23 07:13:47
ISIS attacks the federal police in Diyala, kills three officers

ISIS snipers wound an Iraqi Soldier in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-30 06:08:43
ISIS snipers wound an Iraqi Soldier in Diyala

Diyala attack: military site recaptured by the army, four killed

Date: 2021-09-12 20:53:33
Diyala attack: military site recaptured by the army, four killed

Security Forces, PMF destroy ISIS points in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-05 10:51:22
Security Forces, PMF destroy ISIS points in Diyala

ISIS returned to Kidnappings’ plans in Saladin and Diyala

Date: 2021-03-22 07:25:35
ISIS returned to Kidnappings’ plans in Saladin and Diyala