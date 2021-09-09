Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi army: all precautions taken to secure the polling centers

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-09T13:16:41+0000
Iraqi army: all precautions taken to secure the polling centers

Shafaq News/ The Elections Supreme Security Committee has taken all necessary precautions to secure and protect the polling stations and ballot boxes, the Iraqi army's chief of staff, lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Yarallah, said on Thursday.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Yarallah said, "the committee is chaired by the deputy chief of the Joint Operations Command (JOC), lt. Gen. Abdul Amir al-Shammari. It benefits from the resources of the Ministries of Interior and Defense, the Counter-Terrorism-Service, and other security agencies to ensure the success of the elections."

"The elections are a crucial pivot and a turning point in Iraq's modern history," he continued, "we are ready to secure and protect the ballot boxes on the elections day. We will also secure all the polling centers and prevent tampering with polls, whatever the party intends to is."

Earlier, the Iraqi government established a committee to keep tabs on the security preparations for the Iraqi elections. The committee conducted visits to several governorates and reviewed the measures the local security authorities had taken to secure the polling centers and ballot boxes transportation.

related

A dispute between Iraqi Army and PMF leaders foils an Ambush

Date: 2021-04-29 07:09:11
A dispute between Iraqi Army and PMF leaders foils an Ambush

Former MP anticipates security distress to abolish the elections: civil war follows

Date: 2021-07-20 09:41:52
Former MP anticipates security distress to abolish the elections: civil war follows

A new dilemma: The Federal Court cannot approve the election results

Date: 2020-08-14 15:48:56
A new dilemma: The Federal Court cannot approve the election results

MPs shed light on two major obstacles ahead of the elections

Date: 2021-02-28 08:55:08
MPs shed light on two major obstacles ahead of the elections

Two prominent parliamentary blocs insist on adopting multiple constituencies for elections

Date: 2020-07-28 09:58:45
Two prominent parliamentary blocs insist on adopting multiple constituencies for elections

Iraqi army thwarts a terrorist attack in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-02 19:59:50
Iraqi army thwarts a terrorist attack in Diyala

Some political parties are seeking to postpone the elections, Al-Fatah reveals

Date: 2021-08-15 16:06:16
Some political parties are seeking to postpone the elections, Al-Fatah reveals

Electoral campaigns, unwillingness, and courtesy halt the Parliament convention, MP says

Date: 2021-06-17 13:43:14
Electoral campaigns, unwillingness, and courtesy halt the Parliament convention, MP says