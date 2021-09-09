Iraqi army: all precautions taken to secure the polling centers

Shafaq News/ The Elections Supreme Security Committee has taken all necessary precautions to secure and protect the polling stations and ballot boxes, the Iraqi army's chief of staff, lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Yarallah, said on Thursday.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Yarallah said, "the committee is chaired by the deputy chief of the Joint Operations Command (JOC), lt. Gen. Abdul Amir al-Shammari. It benefits from the resources of the Ministries of Interior and Defense, the Counter-Terrorism-Service, and other security agencies to ensure the success of the elections."

"The elections are a crucial pivot and a turning point in Iraq's modern history," he continued, "we are ready to secure and protect the ballot boxes on the elections day. We will also secure all the polling centers and prevent tampering with polls, whatever the party intends to is."

Earlier, the Iraqi government established a committee to keep tabs on the security preparations for the Iraqi elections. The committee conducted visits to several governorates and reviewed the measures the local security authorities had taken to secure the polling centers and ballot boxes transportation.