Iraqi armed factions target Ain al-Assad airbase

2023-12-15T05:49:05+00:00

Shafaq News / "The Islamic Resistance in Iraq," comprising armed Shiite factions, announced on Friday that it launched a new drone attack targeting the Ain al-Assad airbase in al-Anbar province, western Iraq.

A statement attributed to the resistance mentioned that the "US occupation base (Ain al-Assad) in western Iraq was targeted by drones" that "directly hit their targets."

The Shiite armed factions escalated their attacks on military bases of the U.S.-led international coalition forces in Iraq and Syria after the events of October 7th in Palestine.

Currently, there are 900 American soldiers in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq on a mission the United States claims is aimed at advising local forces and assisting them in preventing the resurgence of ISIS.

