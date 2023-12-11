Iraqi armed factions target Ain al-Assad airbase

Shafaq News / A security source on Monday reported that the military Ain al-Assad airbase in the western al-Anbar province was targeted.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that a drone had targeted the Ain al-Assad base where American forces are stationed.

Iraqi armed factions claimed responsibility for this attack. The factions, self-identified as the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," stated that it was "in response to the crimes committed by the enemy against our people in Gaza."

Armed Shia factions intensified their attacks on military bases of the U.S.-led international coalition forces in Iraq and Syria following the events of October 7th in Palestine.