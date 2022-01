Shafaq News / Tens of Iraqi armed factions' proponents demonstrated in Baghdad today, denouncing Saudi Arabia's decision to execute two Bahraini citizens.

Shafaq news agency's correspondent reported that the demonstrators gathered in al-Wathiq square in Karrada, Baghdad.

Earlier, the Saudi Court of appeal had agreed on the death sentence against Bahraini civilians, Jaafar Sultan and Sadeq Thamer.