Iraqi armed factions declare targeting the Israeli city of "Eilat"

Shafaq News / The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella of mainly Iran-backed Shiite paramilitary factions, announced on Friday an attack on the Israeli city of Eilat, which was built on the ruins of the Palestinian town of Umm al-Rashrash, in response to the "massacres" committed by Israeli forces in Palestine, specifically in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement attributed to the resistance, its fighters claimed to have targeted "a site in Eilat with appropriate weaponry," without providing further details.

Since October 17, the Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for several rocket and drone attacks on at least three US bases in Iraq and another US base in Syria, announcing the end of a year-long fragile ceasefire as a direct consequence of Washington's support for Israel's war on Gaza.