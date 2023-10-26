Iraqi armed factions claim responsibility for targeting American Base in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, armed factions in Iraq asserted responsibility for a bombing targeting the American "Harir" base in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region. This attack is part of a series of operations these factions have been conducting in recent days.

A group called the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" stated, "The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted the American occupation base adjacent to Erbil Airport, with two drones, which directly hit their targets."

The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" expressed support for the Palestinian "Hamas" movement's Operation "Al-Aqsa Flood."

Following the bombing of Al-Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip, where more than 500 people were killed and hundreds wounded, the "Resistance" initiated bombing operations on US military bases in Iraq and Syria.