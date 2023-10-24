Iraqi armed factions claim responsibility for targeting Ain al-Asad base

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, armed factions in Iraq announced the targeting of Ain al-Asad military base in al-Anbar with a rocket barrage.

The factions stated that the Islamic Resistance fighters in Iraq targeted the US occupation base "Ain al-Asad" in western Iraq with a rocket barrage, directly hitting their intended objectives.

An Iraqi security source reported a new missile attack on Ain al-Asad military base in western al-Anbar on Tuesday. This marks the fifth such attack on the US base in recent days.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the strike was carried out using Grad-type rockets, which landed in the vicinity of the camp. Furthermore, security forces discovered a rocket platform in the Hit al-Baghdadi area following the attack.