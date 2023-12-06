Iraqi armed factions announce attacking Harir military base in Erbil

Shafaq News / "The Islamic Resistance in Iraq" declared launching an airstrike against an American military base in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the factions announced that they targeted the "Harir occupation base in northern Iraq with a drone, directly hitting its target."

Earlier today, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," comprising armed factions, reported that it targeted the Ain al-Assad military airbase in al-Anbar in response to Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

A statement attributed to those factions mentioned that they aimed a drone at the base, where American forces are stationed, and the drone successfully hit its target directly.