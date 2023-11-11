Iraqi and Syrian Presidents condemn Gaza aggression, Call for Ceasefire

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, and the Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad, condemned on Saturday the "aggression" on Gaza and the targeting of civilians and hospitals in the Gaza Strip. They emphasized the urgent need for an immediate cessation of the bombardment. This occurred during their meeting on the sidelines of the Arab Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to a presidential statement.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, as well as the latest regional and international developments, and the situation in Palestine and the repercussions of the aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The Iraqi President highlighted the deep historical ties between Iraq and Syria, emphasizing the necessity to develop cooperation in all areas that serve the common interests of the two brotherly peoples. He stressed the importance of working together to continue the fight against terrorism and extremism.

President Abdul Latif Rashid also stressed the importance of coordination and consultation on mutual interest issues to enhance international peace and security. He reaffirmed Iraq's initial stance in supporting the Palestinian people in achieving their legitimate rights in establishing an independent Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem.

Furthermore, both Presidents strongly condemned the aggression on Gaza, the targeting of civilians and hospitals, and emphasized the immediate cessation of bombardment. They called for the protection of civilians, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to besieged families, and providing safe passages for them.

President Bashar al-Assad, on the other hand, expressed his country's steadfast support for Iraq's efforts to maintain its security and sovereignty. He indicated his country's aspiration to strengthen relations between the two nations, praising Iraq's supportive stance toward the Syrian people.