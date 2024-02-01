Iraqi and Saudi MoFA discuss regional security after attack on US military site

Shafaq News / Deputy Prime Minister and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein conducted a phone call with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Ministry's media office, the two sides discussed "the recent attack on a US military site in Jordan and its repercussions. They also examined various possible scenarios related to the security and military situation in the region."

Hussein emphasized "the necessity of continued communication and coordination between Baghdad and Riyadh to avert the danger of regional conflict and protect the security of both countries."

Furthermore, on Sunday, January 27, the US Army announced the killing of three of its soldiers and the injury of around 25 others in a drone attack targeting a base hosting US forces in Jordan.

US media outlets reported that the targeted site was "Tower 22", a small military installation in Jordan near the country's border with Syria.