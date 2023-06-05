Iraqi and Pakistani Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Relations and Cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, focusing on the strong ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, Minister Hussein expressed the intention to sign a memorandum of understanding concerning the entry of Pakistani visitors to holy sites in Iraq. He also highlighted the formation of a committee to address the issue of Pakistani debts to Baghdad.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two ministers discussed the "distinguished" bilateral relations between Baghdad and Islamabad and explored avenues to enhance cooperation, particularly in the military, economic, and commercial domains.

They emphasized the significance of continuing collaboration in a manner that "serves the mutual interests of both nations and their friendly peoples."

The statement further revealed that the discussions included facilitating visa procedures for Pakistanis seeking entry to Iraq for religious tourism.

According to the statement, Minister Hussein intends to sign a memorandum of understanding regarding Pakistani visitors to holy sites in Iraq soon.

Moreover, a memorandum of understanding was signed to exempt the granting of visas for diplomatic passport holders between Iraq and Pakistan. In addition, a memorandum of understanding on cultural cooperation was signed between Iraqi Minister of Culture Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani and the Pakistani Foreign Minister.

He expressed optimism for future solid relations with Pakistan and highlighted the establishment of a committee to address the issue of Pakistani debts to Iraq.

In response, the Pakistani Foreign Minister noted that Iraq and Pakistan have contributed to supporting peace in the region. He expressed his country's aspiration to open a center for visitors in the holy city of Karbala. He emphasized that "Iraq is a true friend to Pakistan."

Furthermore, Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani also met with Zardari and his delegation on Monday. They discussed bilateral relations, enhancing cooperation in economic, military, and intelligence fields, and agreed to resume the work of the joint ministerial committee between Iraq and Pakistan.