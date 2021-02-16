Iraqi and Kurdish Presidencies condemn the Erbil rocket attack, warning of "Chaos

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, strongly condemned the rocket attack that targeted yesterday.

Barzani said in a tweet, "I condemn in the strongest terms tonight's rocket attacks on Erbil. I urge all Kurdistanis to remain calm. I have instructed security services to start a full investigation and spoke with PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on ways to cooperate and identify the outlaws behind this terror attack."

For his part, the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, described the attack as a dangerous escalation, adding, "targeting Erbil, which caused casualties, represents a dangerous escalation and a criminal terrorist act targeting national efforts to protect the country's security and the safety of citizens. We have no choice but to enhance our efforts to root out the terrorism forces and the attempts to plunge the country into Chaos."

The Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, Muhammad al-Halbousi, also condemned the attack he described as a criminal act, adding that everyone should cooperate to preserve the stability and sovereignty of Iraq.

It is noteworthy that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, formed an investigation committee following the rocket attack that targeted Erbil.

According to a Security Media Cell statement, the committee will cooperate with the Kurdistan Region's competent authorities to determine who is responsible for the incident.