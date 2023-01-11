Iraqi and Jordanian parliament speakers discuss legislative steps toward economic integration

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi received his Jordanian counterpart Ahmed al-Safadi and his accompanying delegation in the parliament headquarters in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Wednesday.

According to a readout issued by his office, al-Halboosi discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between their respective countries, cooperation and coordination prospects, and avenues of parliamentary diplomacy.

Al-Halboosi shed light on Iraqi-Jordanian relations, calling for practical steps that reflect the depth of the ties between the two nations.

Al-Halboosi said the parliaments of both countries should work to "unify the visions, activate bilateral agreements, and sustain cooperation at the level of the Arab, Asian, and Islamic parliaments, as well as the International Parliamentary Union to adopt common issues; particularly the Palestinian cause."

He added that Iraq's legislative body endorses the outcomes of the trilateral summit and the bilateral agreements between the two countries in the security, industrial, commercial, and energy sectors.

Iraq's parliament speaker said the electrical connection and the Basra-Aqaba oil pipeline would help increase the national revenues and expand export outlets.

Al-Halboosi expressed gratitude to Jordan and King Abdullah II for helping Iraq face challenges, consolidating the bilateral ties, and bolstering cooperation in all fields.

The Speaker of the Jordanian parliament praised the success of the Baghdad II Conference in providing Iraq with the support it needs to enhance its security, laying emphasis on upholding the trilateral cooperation between Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq by committing to implementing the economic projects they agreed upon.

Al-Safadi stressed the parliaments of both countries should embrace their legislative roles to help achieve economic integration, reiterating his country's commitment to supporting the government and people of Iraq.