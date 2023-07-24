Iraqi and Jordanian Prime Ministers Hold Meeting to Strengthen Economic Cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad S. al-Sudani met Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawnehin Baghdad.

In an official reception ceremony, accompanied by the playing of both countries' national anthems and a guard of honor review, the two leaders engaged in a cordial exchange.

The bilateral meeting preceded official talks between the two sides, which form part of the extensive joint Iraqi-Jordanian committee meetings.

According to the PM Media office, these discussions are set to tackle a range of economic issues and areas of collaboration, further strengthening the ties between the two brotherly countries.